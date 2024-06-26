Ughelli Monarch Resolves Urhobo Community Leadership Tussle, Restores Chairman, Two Others
By Mathias Ogagba LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The monarch of the Great Ughelli kingdom, HRM. Evang. Prof. Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III JP in Ughelli north local government area, Delta State on Tuesday More...
Ex-Anambra Gov Disassociates Himself From Ownership Of Asaba Building
LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has spoken out on his reported ownership of More...
Peace Advocate Calls For Peace, Security In Rivers, Hails Fubara’s Swift Response To Safety
By Christy David. LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chap. Brig. Gen. Amb. Comr. Isaac Christian calls out for peace and security in Rivers More...
‘Prolonged Delay By FG, Delta Govt May Result In Nigeria Losing $27bn Investment In Escravos’
LAGOS JUNE 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The lead promoter of the Escravos Seaport Industrial Complex project in Delta State, Mercury Maritime More...
Senator Nwoko Reinstates Calls For The Creation Of Anioma State
LAGOS JUNE 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The lawmaker representing Delta North in the Senate has reinstated demand for the creation of Anioma More...
N10m Delaying Take Off Of FUPRE Entrepreneurship Soft-Skill Talent Centre Donated By NNPCL/Shell JV
LAGOS JUNE 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The management Board of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun Delta State, More...
Onuesoke Foresees PDP Bouncing Back Stronger
LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke More...
Lagos Gov Appoints Urhobo Indigene As New Deputy CoS
LAGOS MAY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed former commissioner for Budget and Economic More...
Alleged N3.6bn Fraud: Not Yet Uhuru For Tuoyo As EFCC Seeks Court Order To Arrest Ex-NDDC Boss
LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, seeking a court warrant of arrest More...
Delta Gov Appoints Comedian Gordons As Executive Assistant On Entertainment
LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has appointed Comedian Olorogun Komone Chubbo Godwin AKA Gordon De Comedy Balusconi as Executive More...
Ex-Anambra Gov Disassociates Himself From Ownership Of Asaba Building
LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has spoken out on his reported ownership of a new building in Asaba, Delta State that has More...
Peace Advocate Calls For Peace, Security In Rivers, Hails Fubara’s Swift Response To Safety
By Christy David. LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chap. Brig. Gen. Amb. Comr. Isaac Christian calls out for peace and security in Rivers State as he expressed his gratitude to More...
Veteran Actor Mofe Damijo Surrenders His Life To God On His 62 Years Birthday
LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Renowned Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has surrendered his life More...
2019 :Uduaghan Explains Why Buhari’ll Win In Delta With Ease
LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Immediate-past governor of Delta State and All Progressives Congress 2019 Delta More...
Ned Nwoko Writes Open Letter To Anioma Indigenes On Benefits Of Creation Of Anioma StateDear Noble Anioma People and Esteemed Stakeholders. I write to you today with a heart full...
Celebrating Life And Achievements Of An Amazon, Prof Rukevwe Ugwumba At 54By Shedrack Onitsha, LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As the sun rises on this remarkable day, we...
Delta PDP, Oborevwori Will Not Be Distracted By Irascible Antics Of A pudden-headThe attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has yet again been called...
USA Based Urhobo Association Donates Solar Power To Delta State Hospitals
LAGOS APRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Association of New York, More...
Life And Time Of Mariere As Gov Of Defunct Mid-West Region-Daughter
LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man of many parts, the late Samuel Jereton Mariere was one of the nation’s More...
Omo-Agege Touches Lives In Three Years Than Entire Life Span Of Democracy In Delta- Barr. TuedorSapele Constituency Delta State House Of Assembly Aspirant, Barr. Tuedor Akpevwe Jackson Esq. who is a lawyer by profession, a forex..
Why I Want To Be Governor Of Delta State-David EdevbieLAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Delta State Commissioner for Finance and immediate past Chief of Staff David Edevbie is a governorship aspirant..
Tight For Eagles To Pick World Cup Ticket-Christian Obodo
LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta born footballer and Former Nigeria International midfielder Christian More...