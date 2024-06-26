Obiano 2
Chaplain Christian
Escravos Seaport
Nwoko In Senate
Karobrown
Onuesoke 13
Egube
Malcolm 6...

Alleged N3.6bn Fraud: Not Yet Uhuru For Tuoyo As EFCC Seeks Court Order To Arrest Ex-NDDC Boss

Tuoyo Oma

LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, seeking a court warrant of arrest More...

       More...

Delta Gov Appoints Comedian Gordons As Executive Assistant On Entertainment

Oborevwori And Gordon

LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has appointed Comedian Olorogun Komone Chubbo Godwin AKA Gordon De Comedy Balusconi  as Executive More...

Obiano 2

Ex-Anambra Gov Disassociates Himself From Ownership Of  Asaba Building

  LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has spoken out on his reported ownership of a new building in Asaba, Delta State that has More...

Peace Advocate Calls For Peace, Security In Rivers, Hails Fubara’s Swift Response To Safety

By Christy David. LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chap. Brig. Gen. Amb. Comr. Isaac Christian calls out for peace and security in Rivers State as he expressed his gratitude to More...

Veteran Actor Mofe Damijo  Surrenders His Life To God On His 62 Years Birthday

Damijo...

LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Renowned Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has surrendered his life More...

2019 :Uduaghan Explains Why Buhari’ll Win In Delta With Ease

Buhari And Uduaghan

LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Immediate-past governor of Delta State and All Progressives Congress 2019 Delta More...

Ned Nwoko And Letter Ned Nwoko Writes Open Letter To Anioma Indigenes On Benefits Of Creation Of Anioma State

Dear Noble Anioma People and Esteemed Stakeholders. I write to you today with a heart full...

Prof Rukevwe Celebrating Life And Achievements Of An Amazon, Prof Rukevwe Ugwumba At 54

  By Shedrack Onitsha, LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As the sun rises on this remarkable day, we...

Sheriff Oborevwori Delta PDP, Oborevwori Will Not Be Distracted By Irascible Antics Of A pudden-head

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has yet again been called...

Life And Time Of Mariere As Gov Of Defunct Mid-West Region-Daughter

Mariere And Daughter

LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man of many parts, the late Samuel Jereton Mariere was one of the nation’s More...

Omo-Agege Touches Lives In Three Years Than Entire Life Span Of Democracy In Delta- Barr. Tuedor

Sapele Constituency Delta State House Of Assembly Aspirant, Barr. Tuedor Akpevwe Jackson Esq. who is  a lawyer by profession, a forex..

Why I Want To Be Governor Of Delta State-David Edevbie

LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Delta State Commissioner for Finance and immediate past Chief of Staff David Edevbie is a governorship aspirant..

Tight For Eagles To Pick World Cup Ticket-Christian Obodo

Obodo

LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta born footballer and Former  Nigeria International  midfielder Christian More...

Onojuvwevwo Breaks 27-Year Record, Qualifies For Paris 2024 Olympics

LAGOS MAY 13TH (NEWSRAGERS)-Nigeria’s quarter-miler, Ella Onojuvwevwo, became the latest Nigerian track and field athlete to qualify for the Paris 2024..

Godson Brume Retains 100m Title, Qualifies For Paris  Olympic Ticket

LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Godson Brume has become the latest Nigerian to attain the qualification standard for the Paris 2024 Olympics after..
Tuoyo Oma

Alleged N3.6bn Fraud: Not Yet Uhuru For Tuoyo As EFCC Seeks Court Order To Arrest Ex-NDDC Boss

LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, seeking..
Damijo...

Veteran Actor Mofe Damijo  Surrenders His Life To God On His 62 Years Birthday

LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Renowned Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has surrendered his life to God on his..
Tuoyo Oma

Alleged N3.6bn Fraud: Not Yet Uhuru For Tuoyo As EFCC Seeks Court Order To Arrest Ex-NDDC Boss

LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, seeking..
Close