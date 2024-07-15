Chief Omirhobo Faults Ooni Of Ife Over Ban Of Market Groups On High Cost Of Food

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has lambasted Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, banned on market groups in the town over their roles in current high cost of food items in the community.

Omirhobo reminded the Ooni of Ife that he has no right or constitutional powers to ban market groups over high cost of food, adding that he should maintain his lane and be a king on his lane.

The human right lawyer who gave the advise in his X Platform said, “Ooni of Ife has no right or constitutional powers to ban market groups over high cost of food. Ooni should maintain his lane and be a king on his lane.

“Nigeria is a Republic . Nigeria is a Democratic State and not a Monarchical State . Nigeria is a free economy.

“The Ooni is traditional institution and should restrict himself to the tradition of his people not the economy of the state. The Ooni of Ife should stop being a meddling interloper.”

Recalled that the leader of market heads in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Akinwande Olajire, has said Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, banned market groups in the town over their roles in current high cost of food items in the community.

A video of Olajire addressing traders in a neighborhood market in Ile-Ife had gone viral on Saturday as published by the Punch newspaper online.

According to Punch newspaper, Olajire, who spoke in Yoruba language said Oba Ogunwusi had suspended market groups, as their activities have been fingered as the cause of high cost of food items.

He said groups of traders dealing in various food items have been involving in fixing cost of goods, even when they have bought the items cheaply from farms.

Explaining further on the action of the monarch, Olajire said “Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, sent me to the markets across Ife. You must have seen one of videos that we recorded during the visits. I am the Babaloja of Ejigbomekun market also known as Oja tuntun. I am the leader of Babalojas in Ife.

“Baba Ooni and his Chiefs have been told of unjustifiable amount traders are selling food items in markets in the town and one of the measures to check this is the ban he placed on market groups. These groups are fixing prices for their members and we don’t want that. Traders should be free to sell at cheap rate, if they are able to buy at cheap rate from farms. The groups have been banned.

“We have locked all the identified places these markets groups are using for their meetings and we will keeping monitoring them. If anyone is caught acting to intimidate traders for selling at cheap prices, such a person will face consequences.

“We also received several complaints from these traders about how motorists and others are extorting them. We will act on their complaint but they cant sell at prices we consider too high in our markets.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com