Delta CP Condemns Extra-Judicial Killing Of Ogidi, Transfer Indicted Police Officer To Abuja

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LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi has condemned in strong terms the extra-judicial killing of a suspect, Mene Ogidi, aged 28 years, which occurred on 26th April 2026 in Effurun, Delta State. The CP condoles with family, friends and concerned members of the public, and assures them of justice.

URHOBOTODAY gathered from police source that the unfortunate incident occurred when operatives attached to Area Command Effurun received credible intelligence from members of the public regarding the deceased, who was reportedly apprehended while attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

The report disclosed that police operatives were promptly deployed to the scene to take the suspect into custody. However, the police officer leading the team, ASP Nuhu Usman, in clear violation of Force Order 237 and the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, discharged his firearm, leading to the death of the suspect.

“Thus, upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police directed the Area Commander, Effurun, to immediately arrest ASP Nuhu Usman and transfer him to the State Headquarters, Asaba, for necessary disciplinary action. The officer has since been queried and transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he will appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee, currently in session, for immediate disciplinary sanction and prosecution.

“The Command, in line with the policy of the Nigeria Police Force, emphasizes respect for the rule of law, human rights, professionalism, accountability and public trust. The Command further reaffirms its zero tolerance for lawlessness, recklessness and extra-judicial conduct.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, extends his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, Mene Ogidi, and assures the bereaved family that the Command is fully committed to ensuring that justice is served.

The CP hereby appeals to members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, as all necessary steps are being taken to bring the culprit to justice,” Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe appealed in a statement made available to Urhobotoday..

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