Man Allegedly Beats His Child To Death On The Claim That ‘He Eats Too Much’

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LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Adeje community in Delta State have been thrown into shock following the alleged killing of a child by his father over claims that the child was “eating too much.”

Eyewitnesses alleged that the suspect was later apprehended by angry residents shortly after the incident. They further claimed that he confessed to attacking the child, insisting that his action was triggered by the belief that the child was “always eating too much.”

A resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the incident as horrifying and deeply disturbing.

“We are all in shock. Nobody expected something like this could happen here. It is painful and difficult to understand,” the source said.

At the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from the Delta State Police Command.

The development has sparked outrage among residents and on social media, with calls for a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased child.

The incident adds to growing concerns over domestic violence and child protection in Nigeria, with stakeholders urging stronger community vigilance and improved mental health awareness.

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