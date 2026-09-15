Oborevwori To Swear In Auditor-General, Inaugurate Councils Of Three Delta Varsities

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, will on Tuesday, September 22, swear in Mr. Emasogbe Matthew Oghene as the state’s new Auditor-General and inaugurate the Governing Councils of three state-owned universities.

The ceremonies, scheduled for 10am at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, will see the formal inauguration of the Governing Councils of the University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor; Dennis Osadebay University (DOU), Asaba; and Southern Delta University (SDU), Ozoro.

Oghene’s appointment as Auditor-General followed his recent screening and confirmation by the Delta State House of Assembly.

The Assembly charged him to deploy his experience towards strengthening accountability, transparency and sound financial management in the state.

The inauguration of the university councils is expected to strengthen governance, oversight and institutional administration across the three institutions.

For the University of Delta, Agbor, Professor Victor Peretomode will serve as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council. Other members are Rear Admiral Peter I. Eluma, Professor Mrs. Ebele Egwunyega, Dr. Roland Oritsejafor, Mrs. Joy Enwa, Professor Ben Oghojafor and Professor Patrick Oromareghake.

At Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, Professor Patrick Muoboghare is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman. Members of the council are Dr. Christopher Onyemenam, Chief Elmina V. Namah, Professor Jacob Oboreh, Dr. Mrs. Josephine Konyeme, Dr. Mrs. Philomena Imonivewerha and Professor Rowell Ubogu.

For Southern Delta University, Ozoro, Chief Godson Echegile will serve as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman. Other members of the council are Professor Benedict Binebai, Surveyor Mrs. Felicia Omatsola, Professor Stella Chiemeke, Dr. Tosan Luck Popo, Professor William Ehwarieme and Professor Mrs. Regina Arisi.

The constitution of the three governing councils was earlier approved by Governor Oborevwori and announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Eze Emu.

According to a fresh notice signed by the SSG, the swearing-in and inauguration ceremonies will take place at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, with the event scheduled to commence at 10am.

The appointees and invited guests are expected to be seated by 9:30am.

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