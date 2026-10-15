2027 Delta Centra; Election:  Dafinone’s Camp Panics, Sponsors Worthless, Frivolous Petitions Against Omo-Agege

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LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has accused his successor, Senator Ede Dafinone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of sponsoring frivolous and laughable petitions against his candidacy out of fear of facing him at the polls.

Omo-Agege was reacting to an open letter written to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the camp of Senator Ede Dafinone demanding clarification on Senator Omo-Agege’s membership of the NDC and his inclusion on INEC’s final list.

In a strongly worded statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, the Deputy President of the 9th Senate described the petition as “ill-conceived, frivolous and worthless” and a product of panic in the Dafinone camp.

The statement reads in full:

SCARED OF CREDIBLE ELECTION, DAFINONE’S CAMP CONTINUES ITS SPONSORSHIP OF LAUGHABLE, WORTHLESS PETITIONS AGAINST OMO-AGEGE

Our attention has been drawn again to yet another ill-conceived, frivolous and worthless petition, this time to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), by a well-known proxy hatchet petitioner of Senator Ede Dafinone’s camp, over the wholly constitutional, lawful and valid nomination of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as its Senatorial Candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District.

We hereby state without any iota of equivocation as follows:

The Most Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR duly resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in compliance with extant laws and party rules. The facts of his resignation are within prescriptions of the law and well documented. Therefore, this is just another knee jerk reaction by the camp of Senator Ede Dafinone. The rabblerousing petition speaks clearly to the constant headaches, troubles, panic and confusion over the unstoppable potency and force of Omo-Agege’s candidacy and its broad positive reception across the length and breadth of Urhoboland.

Senator Omo-Agege’s membership of the NDC and the submission of same to INEC by the party as required by law and regulations issued by the Commission are indisputable, unshakable, unshaken and verifiable matters of fact. They cannot be tainted or impeached by laughable, shameful, dishonorable and mischievous proxy acts sponsored to prop up a man who is mortally scared of a head-to-head election with the Obarisi of Urhoboland.

In line with its constitution, the NDC took proper steps to safeguard the nomination of its candidates, including Senator Omo-Agege. In this regard, the party granted needed waivers to some of its candidates only as a housekeeping measure to avoid possible internal challenges. This is beyond the mischief of scared busybodies, interlopers and nosey-parkers in other parties and their sponsored allies no matter where they may be. They will all fail because evil will not triumph over good.

The Supreme Court’s judgment of 24th September, 2026, restored provisions of the Electoral Act. It did not disqualify and could not have disqualified the Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR whose candidacy is wholly competent having complied with the Constitution and the Electoral Act, including the provision that were restored by their Lordships of the apex court. It is only but extreme ignorance of the law and laughable illogicality and mischief to even attempt to stretch the judgment to attack a duly nominated candidate whose name has already been published by INEC on its final list of candidates.

Today, the reality is that INEC, after due diligence and verification of all submissions by parties and candidates, has published its final lists of candidates for the 2027 general elections. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s name is validly on the National Assembly list as the NDC’s candidate for Delta Central and the Urhobo Nation is understandably in celebration mode for it.

We note that the good people of the Urhobo Nation are bewildered that Dafinone’s camp continues to chase shadows by sponsoring worthless propaganda in the belief that it will easily remove the Obarisi of Urhoboland, the Most Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR from the ballot and therefore have a free, unmerited free walk back to the Senate to continue the tragedy of Dafinone’s unproductive occupation of space there. That will never ever happen all over again. The Urhobo Nation is sick and tired of Dafinone’s unbelievable weakness, continuing deep sleep, permanent unresponsiveness, and broad legislative infertility in the Senate. Enough is enough.

Clearly, Senator Dafinone’s realm is living in a fixed morbid fear of the broad acceptance of the Obarisi’s candidacy. Somehow, they still have not come to terms with the reality that there is nothing they can do to arrest this most consequential senatorial candidacy for the Urhobo Nation. A candidacy that is even bigger than the person of the Obarisi himself. One that the people are hugely invested in to bring back the sinking glory of the Urhobo Nation on Dafinone’s watch.

Instead of sponsoring infantile petition-writing and forum shopping to achieve nothing, we advise Dafinone to summon the courage to meet Omo-Agege in the field, where their records of service or lack thereof will speak for them on the ballot.

The Urhobo people know who stood for them, who fought for them, who brought development and who has earned their trust. No amount of blackmail will save a sinking political ship.

The Most Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is focused on the mission to rescue Delta Central. We will not be distracted by the wailing of a non-performer who, for petty gains, enjoys watching the glory of the Urhobo Nation sink irredeemably.

Signed:

Sunny Areh

Media Adviser to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

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