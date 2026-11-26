Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Tonia Gbemre, has resigned her appointment over the killing of six people at a campaign rally in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, and alleged persistent intimidation of opposition supporters in the state.

Ms Gbemre announced her decision in a resignation statement she subsequently shared on her Facebook page, expressing anger and disappointment over the killings and what she described as the government’s failure to adequately protect lives and guarantee citizen safety.

Her resignation comes amid mounting concerns over political violence in Delta State following Monday’s attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) during a campaign tour by former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, the party’s candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 elections.

The court on Tuesday nullified Mr Omo-Agege’s nomination as the NDC senatorial candidate.

The police confirmed that six people died in the attack, revising the initial casualty figure of four announced by Mr Omo-Agege’s campaign organisation.

Among those killed were Moses Anaughe, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, and Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as Comrade Akima, a prominent Urhobo youth activist.

In her resignation statement, Ms Gbemre questioned why young Nigerians should lose their lives because of their political affiliations or their decision to support candidates of their choice.

“I am a mother. I cannot continue to watch our children being killed just because of politics. I cannot work under a government where human life is not treated as important,” she said.

She also accused political actors in the state of persistently intimidating, harassing and abusing opposition members and supporters seeking to exercise their democratic rights by campaigning for candidates outside the ruling political establishment.

Ms Gbemre said she could no longer remain in an administration that, in her view, was not doing enough to protect citizens, particularly as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She called on Mr Oborevwori to take responsibility for the security of residents, stressing that the protection of lives and property should take precedence over political interests.

She also urged the governor to caution local government chairpersons, political leaders and community stakeholders against actions capable of preventing opposition parties from freely organising political activities and mobilising supporters.

The resignation adds to the growing political fallout from the Uduere killings, which have triggered demands for accountability and raised fresh concerns about the safety of political actors and supporters in the state.

On Wednesday, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Dennis Guwor, condemned the killings and called for a thorough investigation, warning political actors against violence, intimidation and lawlessness ahead of the 2027 elections.

Governor Oborevwori had also visited Uduere following the attack and directed security agencies to apprehend those responsible.

The police said they have commenced an investigation into the incident, while allegations concerning the identities and roles of those responsible remain under investigation.

Ms Gbemre’s resignation and subsequent videos condemning the killings have further amplified calls for the state government to address concerns about political violence and guarantee the rights of opposition supporters.

Premium Times

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn