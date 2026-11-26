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LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have visited the family of Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as Comrade Akima, who was killed during an attack on the party’s supporters in Delta State.

The visit, widely publicised on social media by NDC and Mr Obi’s supporters, was to console Mr Umukoro’s wife and other family members following his death in the attack on the campaign entourage of former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Umukoro was among six people killed when gunmen attacked NDC supporters during Mr Omo-Agege’s campaign activities on Monday.

The police confirmed the six deaths, although the identities of all the victims have not been publicly established.

Mr Obi had earlier identified Mr Umukoro, Moses Anaughe (a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly), and Nyoren Okoro (an NDC chieftain) among those killed.

Mr Umukoro was a prominent Urhobo youth leader, human rights activist and former president of the youth wing of the Urhobo Progress Union, a socio-cultural organisation of the Urhobo people.

He was known for his advocacy for young people and his interventions in cases involving alleged violations of human rights.

His death has sparked outrage among members of the Urhobo community and human rights advocates, with calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

In a report published on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES detailed the backgrounds of three identified victims of the attack and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The attack has renewed concerns about the safety of political supporters and the growing atmosphere of violence surrounding political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Premium Times

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