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LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)- at Uduere, in Ughelli North, my brother, Hon. Moses On Monday Moses Anaughe, former Member of the Delta State House of Assembly and former Federal Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission, was murdered in cold blood.

Moses was a good man, a loyal son of Delta State who served his people with dedication and was loved by many. He would not hurt a fly. His killing is senseless and wicked.

He leaves behind a wife and two children who will never see their husband and father again. He leaves our 95-year-old mother, who should never have lived to bury her son.

I am broken. My family is broken.

Eyewitnesses have variously identified the man who shot my brother twice at close range as Comr. Engr. Oghenegueke Simeon Ugbarugba, popularly known as Gueke, Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Youth Mobilisation and Security and Chairman of Otovwodo Central Park.

The Executive Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Jaro Egbo, who appointed him Chairman of the Park, is alleged to have led and sponsored the thugs who carried out the attack. Eyewitnesses state that Egbo met with them at the Community Town Hall, opposite the venue of the campaign event where Moses was killed, and that the attack was launched from there.

I am putting this on record because my brother can no longer speak for himself. The witnesses know what they saw.

I call on the Nigeria Police and all security agencies to immediately arrest Oghenegueke Simeon Ugbarugba, Jaro Egbo, and all those who sponsored and carried out this attack, and bring them to justice. There must be no cover-up, no shielding, and no delay.

No politics is worth a human life. No ambition is worth my brother’s blood.

I thank everyone who has called, prayed, and stood with my family. Please keep praying for Moses, his wife and children, our mother, and all the victims of yesterday’s attack.

May God grant my brother eternal rest.

Godwin Anaughe

Brother of the late Hon. Moses Anaughe

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