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LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than four persons have been killed with many seriously injured in a clash between Hausa and Igbudu youths in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The fighting reportedly began on Monday evening after a disagreement over a ?200 charge for transporting goods within the market using commercial tricycles, popularly known as keke.

Market sources revealed that the dispute involved a task collector who allegedly insisted that traders pay the ?200 levy for moving goods within the market. Some indigenous traders reportedly rejected the charge, describing it as arbitrary, and the disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation.

The fight, which spread to the Deco junction area in Warri, has forced many shop owners to shut down their businesses as the youths brandished dangerous weapons attacking and stealing from anyone in sight.

The latest battle is over ownership of the land and who is supposed to collect money illegally from commercial tricyclists in the market.

It was learnt that some Hausa youths had accosted an Igbo businessman who brought in his goods in a chartered tricycle to the market.

They demanded that the tricycle operators pay the daily N200 levy but the Igbo man insisted he should not pay to them because he and the Hausa youths are all strangers in the land.

The statement triggered a violent argument between the businessman and the Hausa youths until some Igbudu youths, who were around dashed in, claiming to be in the right position as owners of the land to collect the N200 levy.

The development angered the Hausa youths, who went on a rampage, attacking and stabbing the Igbudu youths and anyone in sight.

In a retaliatory move, the Igbudu youths mobilised and staged a reprisal attack and in the process destroyed properties within the market.

As a result, traders and their customers ran for their own safety.

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