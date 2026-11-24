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LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)- A day after former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s campaign was attacked at Uduere in Ughelli LGA of Delta State in which four of his loyalists were killed and scores injured, the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, on Tuesday has nullified the nomination as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections, citing non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The court, presided over by Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Omo-Agege’s name from its list of candidates for the election and restrained the former Deputy Senate President from parading himself as the NDC senatorial candidate.

In a further setback for the NDC, the court held that the statutory window for conducting fresh primaries to nominate another candidate had elapsed, noting that the Electoral Act prescribed a 180-day timeline before the general elections.

The judgment followed a suit instituted by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete, marked FHC/WR/CS/120/2026, challenging the validity of Omo-Agege’s nomination on grounds bordering on his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), membership of the NDC and eligibility to participate in the party’s senatorial primary.

Delivering judgment, Justice Nganjiwa dismissed all five preliminary objections raised by Omo-Agege, the NDC and INEC challenging the competence of the suit, before proceeding to determine the substantive issues raised by the plaintiff.

The court held that the NDC failed to comply with the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act requiring it to submit its membership register to INEC ahead of its primary election.

Justice Nganjiwa found that Omo-Agege’s name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to INEC at least 21 days before the conduct of the party’s primary election.

The judge further held that the NDC failed to provide credible evidence establishing that its membership register was subsequently updated and submitted to INEC within the statutory period preceding the primary.

Relying on INEC’s revised electoral timetable, the court also noted that Omo-Agege participated in the APC senatorial primary held on May 18, 2026, a development which, according to the court, established that he was still a member of the APC at the material time.

Justice Nganjiwa maintained that only persons whose names appeared in a political party’s membership register, in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Act, were eligible to participate in its primary elections.

On the admissibility of a previously withdrawn affidavit, the court held that a party was entitled to withdraw an affidavit already filed in a proceeding, adding that once withdrawn, such an affidavit ceased to form part of the court’s records and could not be relied upon in determining the matter.

The judge maintained that a valid nomination could not be founded on a process that failed to satisfy statutory requirements, stressing that where a political party failed to comply with the Electoral Act in nominating its candidate, INEC was not permitted to include such a candidate on the ballot.

Consequently, the court invalidated Omo-Agege’s nomination, directed INEC to delist him and restrained him from presenting himself as the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming general elections.

The judgment represents a significant development in the race for the Delta Central senatorial seat, raising questions over the NDC’s participation in the election, particularly in view of the court’s pronouncement that the statutory deadline for nominating candidates had elapsed.

The full certified judgment and any response from Omo-Agege, the NDC or INEC were not available in the initial account of the ruling.

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