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LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ughelli North Local Government Chairman, Jaro Egbo, has accused former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and members of his campaign entourage of involvement in the violence that rocked Uduere community in Delta State, alleging that several people were killed and others critically injured.

Egbo made the allegations in a video statement while narrating his account of the incident, which occurred on Monday during Omo-Agege’s campaign visit to the community.

The council chairman noted that the violence erupted following a disagreement over the use of a community hall, where he said members of his political group had organised an event before Omo-Agege’s campaign team arrived.

He also alleged that the President-General of the community, identified as Cosmos Ejo Uke, was beaten and shot, while calling on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the killings.

In the video, Egbo said he was in his office when members of his political group were holding an event at the community hall, where they had brought a cow for a celebration.

He claimed that he was informed that Omo-Agege’s campaign team had arrived in the community and that members of the entourage allegedly began verbally abusing people at the venue.

According to him, the situation escalated when the former senator’s entourage was leaving the area.

Egbo alleged that one of Omo-Agege’s associates, whom he identified as Akima, opened fire on his supporters.

“On his way out, he ordered one of his boys, a female, to open fire on our people. And two of them shot them directly, and two of them died instantly there,” he said.

The chairman further alleged that the President-General of Uduere community, Cosmos Ejo Uke, was assaulted and shot during the incident.

He said he was informed about the shootings around 3:40pm and subsequently learnt that victims had been taken to Tugbole Cottage Hospital for treatment.

“It was when I stepped out at about 3.40pm that I was told that they were shooting in my community, and that they were bringing them to the Tugbole Cottage Hospital. When they brought them, I was shocked,” Egbo said.

He alleged that the attack on the community leader further heightened tensions in the area.

Egbo also claimed that an elderly man, aged about 90, who had travelled from Ghana, was attacked during the violence.

The council chairman said several other victims were in critical condition, adding that he was heading to the hospital to check on them and see how they could receive further medical attention.

“There are almost five people at the point of death that he shot directly,” he alleged.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene and investigate the incident, accusing Omo-Agege of repeatedly being associated with political violence.

“Please, the IG to investigate this killing. His violence is too much,” he said.

Egbo also questioned Omo-Agege’s reported plans to continue his campaign activities despite the killings.

“So cold-blooded. Please, the IG should investigate this killing. His violence is too much,” he added.

The allegations by Egbo came after the Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation accused him of leading armed men who attacked the former deputy Senate president’s campaign entourage in Uduere.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, the campaign organisation alleged that armed men opened fire at close range on Omo-Agege and members of his entourage while he was addressing supporters.

The organisation described the incident as an assassination attempt, claiming that the former senator narrowly escaped death when bullets allegedly flew past his head.

It identified four people as having been killed, including two campaign aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro.

It also named Chief Evans Iwuvrie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho as victims who sustained gunshot injuries and were receiving medical attention.

The campaign organisation specifically accused Egbo of leading the attackers and alleged that he acted on the instructions of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The allegations against Egbo and the governor have not been independently established.

Egbo, however, has offered a counter-narrative, claiming that three of his supporters were killed during the confrontation and accusing members of Omo-Agege’s entourage of opening fire on them.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings, the identities of those responsible and the conflicting casualty claims remain matters for investigation.

SaharaReporters

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