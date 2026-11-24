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LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peter Obi has condemned the killing of four supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State, calling on security agencies to investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.

The former Anambra State governor also urged authorities to take urgent steps to protect Nigerians participating in political activities, warning against the growing violence targeting opposition supporters.

Obi made the call in a statement posted on his X handle following an attack involving former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and his supporters in Delta State.

He described the killing of the four people as a senseless act of violence, expressing concern over what he called repeated attacks on opposition supporters across the country.

“It is no longer sufficient for those responsible to fund the dissemination of false claims against the opposition. They have now escalated to the appalling practice of murdering innocent Nigerians solely because of their political affiliations,” he said.

The deceased, according to Obi, include Hon. Moses Anaughe, immediate past Federal Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission; Comrade Akima Efenena Umukoro, former President of the Urhobo Progress Union Youth Wing; Nyoren Okoro, an NDC chieftain; and another victim whose identity had yet to be established.

He said 15 other people sustained critical injuries and were hospitalised, including Hon. Evance Ivwurie, chairman of Omo-Agege’s campaign organisation, and Comrade Chuks Erhire, its director-general.

Obi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the recovery of the injured, while urging security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“I urge the security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation, identify those responsible and their sponsors, and ensure they face justice,” he said.

He stressed that Nigerians had the constitutional right to support political parties and candidates of their choice without fear of intimidation or violence.

“Political differences must be resolved through persuasion and the ballot, never through the use of bullets. No political ambition is worth the life of even one Nigerian,” Obi added.

Vanguard

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