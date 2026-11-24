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LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the reported violence during a campaign rally of the NDC at Uduere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, which allegedly resulted in loss of lives and injuries to several persons, the Delta State Government has imposed a curfew in Ughelli North Local Government Area, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily until further notice the Delta State police command said it has commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

The Command in a statement made available to Urhobotoday therefore urges residents of Ughelli North Local Government Area to comply strictly with the curfew imposed by the Delta State Government, restricting movement between 1800hrs to 0600hrs until further notice. The statement advised residents to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel in the interest of public safety.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale has directed intensified security operations in the affected area to prevent further violence and maintain law and order.

The CP has ordered a full-scale investigation and assures residents of the state that anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political affiliation or status, and urges members of the public to provide credible information to assist ongoing investigations.

Erale extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He assures residents of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring a peaceful environment for lawful political activities.

The CP warns political actors and their supporters against thuggery, intimidation and the unlawful use of firearms, stressing that political differences must never be allowed to degenerate into violence or loss of lives. .

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