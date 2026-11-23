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LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lagos State, has called on ARISE TV and its anchor, Dr. Reuben Abati, to clarify a remark describing the Urhobo language as “not a language of competition” during a recent morning broadcast.

In an open letter addressed to the management of ARISE News and Dr. Abati, the Council expressed concern over the comment, saying it could be interpreted as dismissive of the cultural significance and identity of the Urhobo people.

While acknowledging its respect for ARISE TV and Dr. Abati’s contributions to journalism, the Council said it considered the remark unfortunate and deserving of clarification.

The Council questioned the criteria for determining whether a language qualifies as a “language of competition”, arguing that the relevance and value of indigenous languages should not be determined solely by the number of speakers, commercial influence, international recognition or economic prominence.

According to the Council, language represents more than a means of communication or commercial engagement, as it also preserves the history, philosophy, traditions and identity of a people.

It further stressed that Urhobo is an independent language with its own history, cultural heritage and traditional institutions, adding that the Urhobo people do not measure their identity against other ethnic nationalities.

The Council also reaffirmed its respect for the Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and other Nigerian languages, while emphasising that the same recognition and respect should be extended to the Urhobo language.

Consequently, it requested that Dr. Abati and ARISE TV clarify the context of the statement and issue a public retraction and apology on the same platform.

The Council said the comment had caused concern among Urhobo people at home and in the diaspora, noting that an appropriate response would help address the concerns raised and promote mutual respect.

It, however, expressed its preference for peaceful dialogue and constructive engagement, while indicating that failure to address the matter could lead the Urhobo community in Lagos State and beyond to consider peaceful and lawful demonstrations.

Reaffirming its commitment to cultural preservation and national unity, the Council maintained that no indigenous Nigerian language should be placed on a scale of superiority or inferiority.

The letter was signed by High Chief Vincent Ogheneochuko Ahwi, Osu R’ Urhobo, on behalf of the Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lagos State.

The Council concluded by reiterating its pride in the Urhobo language, ancestry and cultural identity, and its commitment to preserving the heritage for future generations especially as the fifth largest ethnic tribe in Nigeria.

Independence

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