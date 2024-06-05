Jonathan Salutes Oborevwori For Building The Best Judiciary Headquarters In Nigeria

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, said most politicians would not approach the courts if the judiciary has been fair in election disputes.

He spoke when he inaugurated the Delta State High Court Complex in Asaba, the state capital.

He also flagged off the presentation of 20 SUVs to judges in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Jonathan lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his focus on the infrastructural development of Delta State.

He said: “My thinking is that 50 percent of those who go to court do so because they felt they were cheated by the electoral management system.That they were rigged out.

“When you feel naturally aggrieved, you have to go to court. So, assuming the elections are properly conducted, they knew they failed in the election, but they feel they can use the judiciary to be declared them winners.

“If the judiciary doesn’t declare who didn’t win an election the winner, over 50 percent of election cases will not go to court.”

… in South Africa

Jonathan added that “in South Africa, the electoral management body will never compromise. They all know it. If you lose the election, you just wait for the next election.

“You don’t need to go to court. Because if you go to court, the judiciary too will not compromise. So, you will not get anything.”

He also commended the governor for his commitment to continuing with projects inherited from previous administrations in the state.

Jonathan said: “There are some projects that are very fundamental to the growth and development of the state. And we expect anybody who takes over government to continue with them and you are doing exactly that.

“I believe that if you go across the country today, this is one of the best judiciary headquarters in the country. And I congratulate the Governor and the judiciary of Delta State for this exemplary project,” Jonathan added.

Oborevwori

Earlier, Oborevwori said: “Of the three arms of government, only the judiciary was lacking a befitting office building.

“This motivated me to hasten the completion of this project. I am glad that today the narrative has changed for good.

“The implication, going forward, is that the cause of justice will now be better served for the greater good of all.

“As a government, we have taken steps to further ensure that our judges and associated staff not only operate in a conducive and enabling environment but are provided with the necessary tools that complement the functionality and prestige of their offices.”

He thanked Jonathan for coming to inaugurate the project.

Oborevwori said the former President remained a great Nigerian patriot, statesman and unique leader, in and out of office.

Vanguard News

