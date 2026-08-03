‘Tinubu’s Statement On Flyovers Not Directed At Oborevwori’

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LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. (Revd.) Francis Ejiroghene Waive, has said President Bola Tinubu’s recent remarks cautioning state governments against constructing unnecessary flyovers were not directed at Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Waive, in a statement, argued that the flyovers completed and those under construction in Delta State were necessitated by persistent traffic congestion in their respective locations, adding that the projects were undertaken after due consideration of the state’s infrastructure needs.

According to him, the Federal Government had, on several occasions, acknowledged Delta State’s strides in road infrastructure and flyover construction, alongside other developmental achievements, before similar projects gained momentum in other states.

He maintained that Governor Oborevwori had pursued infrastructure development without neglecting key sectors of the state’s economy, insisting that the administration had continued to invest in roads, bridges, healthcare, education and social welfare programmes.

“The flyovers constructed and those currently under construction by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori are absolutely necessary. Deltans can testify that they are all located in areas where severe traffic gridlock is a regular occurrence,” Waive said.

The lawmaker dismissed criticisms of the projects by opposition figures, describing them as politically motivated and disconnected from the realities on the ground.

He expressed confidence that the governor’s performance would earn him another term in office, saying residents of the state remained committed to the continuation of the administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda in synergy with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Waive urged Governor Oborevwori to sustain the pace of infrastructure development through the construction of more roads, bridges and flyovers, while expanding social investment programmes aimed at improving the welfare of the people.

He also congratulated the governor in advance on what he described as his expected victory in the 2027 governorship election, expressing optimism that the administration would continue to deliver democratic dividends across the state.

Independent

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