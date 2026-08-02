Properties Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Residential Building In Warri

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LAGOS AUGUST 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A residential building on Emebiren Street in Okumagba Layout, Warri, Delta State, was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon, leaving a landlord and several tenants homeless.

The incident, which occurred at about 3:00 p.m., also caused panic among residents and road users in the area as thick smoke billowed into the sky while the flames spread rapidly.

Though the cause of the fire has not been officially determined, reports claimed it started in a furniture workshop located within the compound after an apprentice allegedly handled petrol near a running generator, triggering an explosion that ignited the workshop.

The blaze quickly spread through the premises, almost engulfing a commercial tricycle parked nearby before extending to the adjoining residential building.

Residents and tenants made desperate attempts to salvage household items and other valuables, but the intensity of the fire hampered rescue efforts.

Members of the community also joined hands to prevent the flames from spreading while emergency services were alerted.

Officials of the Delta State Fire Service responded promptly to the distress call and successfully contained the inferno, preventing it from affecting neighbouring buildings.

No casualties were reported as of the time of filing this report. However, properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno, while the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Nation

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