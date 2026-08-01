INEC Resumes Process To Restore Suppressed  Isoko North, Abraka State, Ughelli South Assembly Constituencies

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LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The process to restore three previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies in Delta State has begun.

The constituencies in question are Isoko North Constituency II, Abraka State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area, and Ughelli South Constituency II.

During a stakeholders’ engagement held in Asaba on Friday, the Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to implementing court judgments and constitutional provisions to ensure equitable representation for the affected communities.

He stated that this exercise is a constitutional obligation aimed at strengthening representative democracy and guaranteeing fair political representation.

Umoren described the engagement as a significant milestone in the constituency restoration process, emphasizing the shared commitment of INEC and key stakeholders to promote inclusive governance.

He also praised traditional rulers, political leaders, elected representatives, security agencies, civil society organizations, the media, youth and women groups, community leaders, and other stakeholders for attending the commission’s gathering despite the short notice.

According to Umoren, the restoration of the three constituencies is more than just an administrative task; it is designed to ensure that the affected communities regain their rightful representation in the Delta State House of Assembly.

“The restoration of these suppressed State constituencies is in compliance with court judgments and relevant constitutional provisions. It reflects INEC’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, promoting fairness and strengthening representative democracy in Nigeria,” Umoren said.

He explained that the exercise would provide residents of the affected constituencies with stronger representation in governance while enabling elected lawmakers to respond more effectively to the needs and aspirations of their constituents.

The REC appealed to stakeholders to cooperate fully with the commission’s technical team responsible for implementing the exercise, emphasising that access to accurate information, constructive engagement and grassroots collaboration would be critical to achieving a transparent and credible outcome

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He specifically urged traditional rulers to leverage their influence to mobilise their communities and sustain peace, understanding and mutual respect throughout the process.

Umoren also called on the chairmen of the affected local government councils to facilitate grassroots participation and ensure that the exercise reflects the genuine aspirations of their people.

He appealed to security agencies to provide the necessary support to maintain law and order, protect public confidence and create a peaceful environment for the successful conduct of the exercise.

Reassuring residents of Isoko North II, Abraka and Ughelli South II, the REC pledged that INEC would remain impartial, professional and transparent in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration among stakeholders would guarantee the successful restoration of the constituencies and further deepen democratic governance in Delta State.

In a keynote address delivered on behalf of the Supervising National Commissioner for Delta State, Deputy Director of Delineation, Mrs Emem Umoren, described the proposed restoration as a landmark step towards strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

She said the initiative represented a modern and inclusive approach to electoral and constitutional development, adding that it reaffirmed the constitutional principle that every citizen deserves fair and effective representation in government.

According to her, the restoration would ensure that no community is denied its rightful voice in the legislative process while extending the dividends of democracy to every part of the state.

Mrs Umoren urged participants to approach the deliberations with a spirit of unity, fairness and inclusiveness, stressing that constructive engagement by all stakeholders would contribute to building a state where every community enjoys equal representation and every citizen has a meaningful stake in governance.

Nigeria Tribune

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