BEL Dialogue: Stakeholders Demand Comprehensive Electoral Reforms, Stronger Democratic Institutions For 2027 Election

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LAGOS JULY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Stakeholders in governance, electoral administration, academia, civil society and the media have called for comprehensive electoral reforms, stronger democratic institutions and greater citizen participation as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The call was made on Thursday in Asaba during the 2026 edition of BEL Dialogue, an annual public policy forum organised by Bel Media Consult Limited, publishers of Ndokwa Reporters and The Brief. The forum, themed “Democracy That Works: Bridging the Gap Between Votes, Results and Institutional Accountability,” examined the state of Nigeria’s democracy, electoral process and the performance of institutions responsible for democratic governance.

Ahead of the public dialogue, a delegation led by the Chairman of the BEL Dialogue Advisory Board, Pharm. Paul O. Enebeli, paid a courtesy visit to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Asagba Prof. Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, SAN, where they briefed the monarch on the objectives of the forum and sought his royal blessings.

Receiving the delegation, the Asagba commended Bel Media Consult for initiating a platform dedicated to strengthening democratic governance and promoting national discourse on electoral accountability.

The monarch said the decision to host the dialogue in Asaba was significant, expressing optimism that the initiative would position the Delta State capital as a centre for conversations on national development and democratic reforms.

“I have listened attentively to the presentation on what BEL Media Consult intends to achieve. It is time we begin to decentralise governance. I am pleased that BEL Dialogue is taking place in Asaba because we want the city to remain at the forefront of national conversations,” he said.

The royal father described the theme of the dialogue as timely, noting that it coincided with the period leading to political campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the forum would help sensitise citizens on the importance of democratic participation and accountability, expressing hope that its recommendations would contribute to improving Nigeria’s electoral system.

According to the Asagba, democracy should continuously evolve to meet the aspirations of Nigerians.

“We need a democracy that works. Our objective is not to condemn anyone but to contribute ideas that will strengthen democratic governance and improve the country’s future,” he stated.

The monarch also highlighted community-based initiatives undertaken by the Asaba Palace in areas such as healthcare, environmental sanitation and social welfare, explaining that traditional institutions have a role to play in complementing government efforts toward development.

He observed that despite Nigeria’s abundant natural resources, poor governance had slowed national progress and urged citizens and leaders alike to work towards building stronger institutions.

Earlier, Pharm. Enebeli commended the Asagba for what he described as his transformational leadership since ascending the throne and briefed him on the objectives of BEL Dialogue.

He said the initiative was established to encourage informed public discourse on governance, democratic accountability and national development while seeking practical solutions to challenges confronting the country’s democracy.

At the opening of the forum, Pharm. Enebeli said the 2026 theme was deliberately chosen as the nation gradually approaches another election cycle.

According to him, democracy can only flourish when electoral outcomes genuinely reflect the will of the people and institutions responsible for managing elections remain independent, transparent and accountable.

He said the dialogue was designed to promote peaceful civic engagement, encourage informed participation in the electoral process and stimulate conversations capable of strengthening democratic governance.

Chairman of the occasion and former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hon. Mike Igini, said integrity, institutional independence and adherence to the rule of law remain essential to sustaining democracy.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, Igini said the credibility of elections depends more on the integrity of the electoral process than on the declaration of results.

“When the process is transparent, fair and credible, the result naturally earns public trust. However, when the process is compromised, the legitimacy of the outcome will inevitably be questioned,” he said.

He stressed the need for an independent judiciary capable of protecting democratic values and ensuring electoral justice, adding that democratic institutions must be strengthened to serve the interests of the people.

The Special Guest of Honour, Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Hon. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, represented by Barr. Timothy Agbaragu, in his remark, described the dialogue as a valuable platform for constructive engagement on governance and democratic development.

He urged citizens, political parties, government institutions and other stakeholders to work collectively towards protecting the integrity of elections and strengthening democratic values.

The forum featured panel discussions by Prof. Andrew Agboro, Hon. Gibson Alporhe, Dr. Monday Michaels Ashibogu, Ambassador Augusta Chibuzor Keneboh and Lady Ejiro Umukoro, while veteran broadcaster Mr. Lawrence Okpewho moderated the interactive session.

Participants drawn from government, political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies, women groups, community leaders and the media actively engaged the discussants, making contributions and asking questions on electoral reforms, governance and institutional accountability.

Throughout the discussions, participants expressed concern over ambiguities in Nigeria’s electoral laws, inadequate funding of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, weak enforcement of sanctions against electoral offenders, voter apathy, poor civic education, corruption and the absence of ideology-driven politics.

They maintained that democracy should reflect the genuine will of the electorate and called for reforms that would ensure election outcomes are determined by votes cast at polling units rather than prolonged post-election litigation.

The stakeholders advocated free, fair, credible and inclusive elections, urging INEC, security agencies, political parties and other stakeholders to operate strictly within the law while upholding transparency, fairness and accountability throughout the electoral process.

They also recommended clearer electoral laws, stronger enforcement of the rules guiding elections, adequate funding for electoral and security institutions and sustained civic education to encourage informed citizen participation.

The participants further stressed that recruitment into public institutions should be based on merit, competence and integrity instead of ethnic, religious or sectional considerations, arguing that merit-based appointments would strengthen institutions and promote national development.

They equally advocated issue-based politics driven by competence, service and ideology, insisting that democratic institutions must remain stronger than the individuals occupying public offices.

The high point of the forum was the presentation of the BEL Dialogue Award for Practical Democracy to former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hon. Mike Igini, in recognition of his contributions to electoral integrity, democratic governance and the promotion of credible elections in Nigeria..

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