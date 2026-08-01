Tinubu Flyover Project Warning: I’m Vindicated -Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Senatorial Candidate for Delta Central, says President Bola Tinubu’s warning to state governors against prioritising flyovers over people-focused infrastructure vindicates months of criticism he has leveled against such projects.

In a statement issued Friday by Sunday Areh, his Media Adviser, Senator Omo-Agege said President Tinubu’s remarks to Oyo State traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa on Thursday spoke directly to concerns he has raised for months.

Tinubu had told the monarchs that governors should stop channeling resources into flyovers and instead direct their significantly increased federal allocations toward roads and infrastructure that improve citizens’ quality of life and give security agencies faster access to vulnerable communities. He noted that states now receive four to five times their previous allocations, leaving no excuse for the misapplication of public funds.

Omo-Agege said the President’s comments mirrored the argument he has made since he began questioning why billions were being poured into flyovers while Deltans face hunger, insecurity and unemployment, a position he said drew attacks from oppositions and what they described as “its vast army of media aides.”

“Truth has no party,” the statement read, with Senator Omo-Agege maintaining that he spoke as a Deltan concerned for his people, and that the President’s words now echo that concern on a national scale, lending fresh national weight to arguments long dismissed at home.

The statement renewed his pitch for the 2027 elections, with Senator Omo-Agege presenting his ticket alongside Dr. Chris Iyovwaye, the NDC’s governorship candidate, as offering leadership that measures success “by the lives it touches, not the ribbons it cuts.”

“History will record that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege stood with the people of Delta and spoke truth to power when it was inconvenient to do so,” the statement said, adding that Delta “deserves leadership that puts people before concrete.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn