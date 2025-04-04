Delta: Millions Lost, Lodgers Scramble For Safety As Fire Razes Hotel In Effurun

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A raging fire has gutted Ibis Hotel along Airport Road in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, destroying properties worth millions of naira and leaving guests in a desperate struggle to escape.

Eyewitnesses report that the inferno, which started late Thursday evening, spread rapidly through the hotel premises, consuming several vehicles and expensive furnishings. Thick black smoke billowed into the night sky as terrified guests and staff members scrambled to safety.

Firefighters were yet to arrive at the scene as of the time of this report, prompting concerns that the blaze could extend to nearby businesses along the busy Airport Road. Some onlookers attempted to contain the flames using buckets of water and fire extinguishers, but their efforts appeared futile against the fast-spreading fire.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but preliminary suspicions point to a possible electrical surge. Residents and business owners in the area are calling for urgent intervention from emergency responders to prevent further destruction.

Security operatives have since cordoned off parts of the road to prevent accidents and control the growing crowd of onlookers. Meanwhile, some guests who lost valuable belongings have lamented the slow emergency response, with many questioning the preparedness of local fire services.

This incident comes just days after another devastating fire outbreak in Oyo State, raising fresh concerns about fire safety regulations and emergency response times across Nigeria.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, but investigations are expected to commence once the fire is fully contained.

