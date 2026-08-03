Delta Priest Rejects ‘Renewed Hope’ Branded Bag Of Rice, Describes Act As Irresponsible

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LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obadjere of St William’s Catholic Church, Orerokpe, Delta State, has slammed APC members for distributing bags of rice to the electorate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the cleric described this act as totally irresponsible.

The clergyman criticized the party for adopting such a modus operandi, arguing that the money being used to purchase these bags of rice can be used to embark on developmental projects that can be of great benefit to the general populace.

‘’Few days ago I returned to the house, and they told me somebody brought in a bag of rice, and when I looked at the rice, it was a customized bag of the President of Nigeria. This is very unpatriotic. Instead of using this money to build companies, building electricity power plants, making electricity stable, building industries, instead of elites and government coming together to build industries, all that the supporters of the President and very jobless, irresponsible elites that we have is to give this kind of sycophancy”

He went on to say he would be distributing the rice to his congregants.

LinderIkeji

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