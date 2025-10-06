10th Year Memorial Remembrance of Late Chief Anthony Kansol Omirhobo

Share This





















29th February – 9th October 2015

A decade has passed since your transition, yet your presence Iremains alive in our hearts. You lived a fulfilled life of integrity, service, and love. From your distinguished service in the Nigeria Police Force and the United Nations Mission in Congo, to your ventures as an entrepreneur, hotelier, and music promoter, you left an indelible mark wherever you went.

At home, you were a loving husband and father, blessed with children and grandchildren whom you guided with wisdom and care. In the community, you stood tall as a leader, earning the title of “Ophie ‘R’ Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom” and serving in several associations.

Your values of honesty, courage, and justice remain a guiding light to us all.

Though we miss you dearly, we are comforted by the legacy you built and the lives you touched.

Fondly remembered by your wife, children, grandchildren, relatives, and the entire Omirhobo family.

May your noble soul continue to rest in perfect peace.

Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo

For the family