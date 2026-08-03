Delta Police Recover Three Punp-Action Guns,Three Suspected Stolen Motorcycles, Nab Five Suspects

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LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has recorded another major breakthrough in its sustained fight against violent crime with the recovery of three pump-action guns, three suspected stolen motorcycles, and the arrest of five suspects in separate operations across the State.

On 27 July 2026, operatives of ‘C’ Division, Asaba, intercepted and arrested one Joseph Tyavzua along the Asaba–Onitsha Expressway during a stop-and-search operation. The suspect was found in possession of one pump-action gun while attempting to enter Onitsha on a commercial motorcycle. He claimed to be a vigilante member but failed to provide lawful authority for possessing the firearm. The exhibit was recovered, while the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

In another development, on 27 July 2026 , following a report received concerning the armed robbery of a motorcycle rider along Jakpa Road, Effurun, operatives of Ekpan Division launched a targeted investigation that led to the arrest of the principal suspects, Edodo Gift (41) and Emoefe Solomon (27). The suspects confessed to the crime and led investigators to two suspected receivers, Fodio Bello (27) and Kabiru Mohammed (25), at Otowhe near Oleh.

The operation culminated in the recovery of two pump-action guns and three motorcycles suspected to have been stolen during robbery operations. All four suspects are in custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yeni Oyeniyi commended the officers for the successful operations and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and the relentless pursuit of violent criminals. He urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing efforts to keep Delta State safe.

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