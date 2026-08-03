Shettima, Okonjo-Iweala, Lumumba Storm Asaba For Delta Economic Summit

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LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Vice President Kashim Shettima, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Kenyan scholar Prof. Patrick Lumumba have arrived in Asaba ahead of the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit scheduled for Monday.

The summit is expected to serve as a platform for driving economic transformation, boosting investor confidence, fostering strategic partnerships and attracting local and foreign direct investment into Delta State.

Shettima, who arrived on Sunday, was received at the Asaba International Airport by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside top government officials and political leaders.

The Vice President is expected to speak at the summit on how President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda reforms have created opportunities for investment and business growth in Delta State.

Confirming the Vice President’s arrival in a Facebook post on Sunday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Success, wrote: “Vice President Shettima Arrives Asaba Ahead of Delta State Economic And Investment Summit holding tomorrow in Asaba.”

He added that “The Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori led delegation to receive the Vice President at the Asaba International Airport.”

Announcing her arrival, Ossai wrote, “Touchdown Asaba is Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Ahead of the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit 2026 Holding Tomorrow In Asaba. Come and Invest In Delta State.”

Okonjo-Iweala in Asaba for the Delta summit. Credit: Ossai Success

Also on Sunday, keynote speaker Prof. PLO Lumumba arrived in the Delta State capital.

According to Ossai, “Prof. Patrick Lumumba just arrives Asaba ahead of the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit holding tomorrow in Asaba.”

He added that “The Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari received the keynote Speaker, Prof. PLO Lumumba, ahead of the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit holding tomorrow in Asaba.”

The Delta State Economic and Investment Summit is expected to bring together government officials, business leaders, investors and development partners to explore investment opportunities across key sectors of the state’s economy.

Punch

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