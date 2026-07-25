Delta Governor Congratulates New NBA President, Two Deltans On Election Into National Executive

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LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Mrs. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, on her historic election as the first elected female President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), describing her emergence as a milestone for the legal profession and a victory for merit, excellence and gender inclusion.

The governor also felicitated with two Deltans, Chief Oghenero Okoro and Mrs. Gladys Aghogho Okpomor, on their election into the National Executive Committee of the NBA.

In a statement issued on Friday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori said Badejo-Okusanya’s emergence reflected the confidence reposed in her by members of the legal profession, following her distinguished career marked by integrity, professionalism and dedication to justice.

He expressed optimism that her leadership would strengthen the legal profession, deepen the rule of law and promote reforms that would improve access to justice across the country.

The governor urged the new NBA President to unite members of the association after the keenly contested election and work with stakeholders in advancing judicial reforms, protecting the sanctity of the Constitution and sustaining the legal profession’s role in Nigeria’s democratic development. He also wished her a successful tenure.

Oborevwori described the election of Chief Oghenero Okoro as the First Vice President of the NBA as a well-deserved in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the legal profession.

Oborevwori said Okoro’s victory, a former Chairman of the NBA Warri Branch, is a source of pride to Delta State and expressed confidence that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the association.

He equally congratulated Mrs. Gladys Aghogho Okpomor on her election as Assistant General Secretary of the NBA, noting that her emergence underscored the growing influence of Delta professionals in the nation’s legal community.

Oborevwori recalled that Okpomor had previously served as Assistant General Secretary of the Young Lawyers Forum, Minna Branch, and commended her dedication to the growth of the legal profession.

The governor wished all the newly elected national officers a successful tenure and urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism while working to advance the interests of the legal profession and the administration of justice in Nigeria.

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