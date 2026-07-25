Farmer Who Allegedly Beats Suspected Thief To Death For Stealing  ‘Banga’ In Police Net

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LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police in Isiokolo Division,Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested one Benjamin over the alleged murder of a suspected thief simply identified as Marvis, whom he accused of stealing his “Banga” in Okpara-Waterside Community.

Other suspects have fled the community to escape Police arrest.

At the time of filing this report, the Police have evacuated and deposited the remains of the deceased, Marvis and one Rawlings at the mortuary, DAILY POST learnt.

The incident that led to the suspect’s arrest started on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the suspect and his gang picked the deceased up from his father’s house and took him to an office in the community where he was mercilessly beaten until he fainted.

The suspect and his gang quickly revived him by giving him Malta Guinness and later continued the beating till he gave up the ghost.

It was gathered that the suspect later took the remains of the deceased and dumped same at his father’s compound.

Angered by the development, friends of the deceased who are suspected cultists mobilised and entered the town in search of the suspect who is now in police custody.

The cultists, then reportedly shot a man identified as Rawlings on their way, for appealing to them to keep calm. He also died instantly.

An Indigene of the Community who craved anonymity said the suspect, farmer had been complaining that someone had been stealing from his farm until he laid an ambush leading to the capture of the deceased,

He added that the incident had divided indigenes as well as the Vigilante Group of the Community with some in support of the suspect and others in favour of the deceased.

He also said the suspect’s gang members who joined him to beat the deceased to death were said to be hoodlums from Udu and other Communities in Delta State.

Our Correspondent who had been monitoring the developments, reports that the suspect reported himself to the Police before the deceased died.

When contacted for comments, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe asked for time to verify the incident.

DailyPost

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