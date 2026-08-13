Delta Residents Commend  Julius Berger’s Flyover Projects As Work Resumes On Warri Ring Road

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LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Agbor, Ughelli and other communities across Delta State have commended Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for its ongoing infrastructure projects, expressing optimism that the developments will significantly improve transportation, boost commerce and accelerate economic growth across the state.

The positive reactions follow continued progress on key flyover projects in Agbor and Ughelli, as well as the commencement of construction work on the strategic Warri Ring Road, a major transport corridor expected to enhance connectivity and support industrial development in the Niger Delta.

Residents described the projects as transformative investments capable of reducing traffic congestion, improving mobility and positioning Delta State as a more attractive destination for business and investment

In Agbor, community members said the flyover project would strengthen the town’s growing commercial status while making movement easier for commuters and traders.

Speaking on the anticipated impact of the infrastructure works, Agbor-based entrepreneur Chukwudi Nwosu said improved road networks are essential for sustainable economic development. Infrastructure is the foundation of economic growth. These projects will make it easier for businesses to operate, attract investors and open new opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs across the state, he added.

Residents in Ughelli also welcomed the Otovwodo Flyover project, describing it as a long-term investment in the future of Delta State and its

Observers noted that the ongoing Warri Ring Road, alongside the ongoing flyover projects, is expected to improve transportation efficiency, facilitate industrial expansion and strengthen trade linkages across the state. Beyond easing traffic challenges, stakeholders believe the projects will create substantial employment opportunities during and after construction.

Industry analysts say large-scale road and bridge developments typically generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in engineering, construction, logistics, equipment operations, security services, material supply, hospitality and other support sectors.

The Warri/Effurun Roads and Flyovers Project includes extensive road expansion works, the construction of three major flyovers, drainage systems and other supporting infrastructure, requiring a sizeable workforce across multiple locations.

Economic experts further project that the long-term benefits could extend beyond construction activities, with enhanced road infrastructure encouraging investments in manufacturing, real estate, agriculture, commerce and logistics.

Warri businessman Efe Edewor said improved transportation networks could have far-reaching effects on business performance and economic productivity in the state, saying, the Ring Road and flyovers across Delta State will not only improve mobility but also drive commerce and industrial growth. When transportation becomes more efficient, businesses save costs, investments increase and local economies become stronger.

Despite recent heavy rainfall across the state, Julius Berger workers continued operations on the Warri Ring Road and flyover projects in Ughelli and Agbor over the weekend, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivery timelines.

Providing an update on the projects, the Project Manager, Engr. Thomas Haug, confirmed that construction had commenced on the first 11-kilometre section of the Ring Road. Work has begun on the first 11 kilometres of the Ring Road project, and we are on it, Haug said.

He also disclosed that the company had already received letters of substantial completion from the Delta State Government for the DSC, Enerhen and PTI flyovers, adding, all is going on well. We are completing the jobs, and it is good to see the progress being made with dedicated workers from Effurun to Ughelli to Agbor.

The Point

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