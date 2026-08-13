Collapsed 330kv Transmission Tower Crushed Suspected Vandal To Death Along Ughelli-Benin Line

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LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected vandal was found dead after a 330kV transmission tower collapsed along the Ughelli-Benin line in Delta State on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the incident in a statement, describing it as a tragic consequence of tampering with critical national infrastructure.

According to TCN, the discovery was made during an intensive patrol by the Delta Sub-Region Lines Maintenance Department (LMD), following the tripping of the Ughelli-Benin 330kV transmission line on earth fault.

Patrol teams traced the fault to Tower 101, which had collapsed. The body of the suspected vandal was found crushed between the tower’s steel members.

Further inspection revealed that Tower 101 on the adjacent Ughelli- Sapele 330kV transmission line had also been severely vandalized, though it remained standing at the time of the report.

“This incident is a tragic reminder of the extreme dangers of tampering with power infrastructure,” TCN said. “Vandalism not only leads to power outages and damage to national assets; it also endangers lives. Protecting power infrastructure is a civic responsibility. Stop the vandals, or they will stop power for us all.”

The company condemned the act and urged host communities to remain vigilant. “We appeal to the public to report any suspicious activities around power installations to security agencies and the nearest TCN offices,” the statement added.

Local residents expressed concern over the recurring menace of vandalism. “We’ve been experiencing unstable power supply, and now we know why,” said a community member near Ughelli. “It’s sad that someone lost his life, but it’s even sadder that these acts keep happening.”

Experts warn that vandalism of transmission towers poses grave risks to Nigeria’s already fragile electricity grid. Each incident not only disrupts supply but also costs millions in repairs and replacements.

The Ughelli-Benin line is a major artery in the national grid, transmitting electricity from power stations in the Niger Delta to other parts of the country.

The TCN reiterated its call for collective action against vandalism, stressing that safeguarding power infrastructure is essential for national development.

Independent

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