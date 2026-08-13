Delta: Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Found D€ad In Bush Path With Wounds On His Body

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A three-year-old boy identified as Lemuel has reportedly been found d€ad after he went missing from his family’s residence along Uko Road, Delta State.

According to reports, the child went missing on Monday morning, leading his family and residents to search for him.

He was reportedly found the following morning along a bush path close to the family’s home, with injuries on his body.

A man who recently rented an apartment in the same compound was reportedly arrested after residents allegedly raised suspicions about his involvement. Items said to belong to a child, including a school uniform, were reportedly found in his apartment.

LinderIkeji

For advertisement placement, media coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn