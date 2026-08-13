Delta Professor  Makes History, Emerges First Black Woman To Earn Pure Mathematics PhD At South African Varsity

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Professor Oghenetega Ighedo has made history as the first Black woman to earn a PhD in Pure Mathematics from the University of South Africa (UNISA), marking a significant milestone in the institution’s 148-year history.

The Delta State Government disclosed the achievement in a post on its official X page, describing Ighedo, a proud indigene of the state and an Associate Professor at UNISA, as an inspiration to young people pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Ighedo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Mathematics from Delta State University before obtaining a Master’s degree in Pure Mathematics from the University of Ibadan.

She went on to complete her doctorate in Pure Mathematics at UNISA in just three years, achieving the feat while balancing her academic pursuits with motherhood.

According to the state government, Ighedo was raising two children and expecting a third while pursuing her PhD, drawing inspiration from her mother, a retired mathematics teacher.

Her achievement has been celebrated as a story of academic excellence, resilience and representation, particularly for Black women in mathematics.

The Delta State Government said Ighedo’s accomplishment had broken new ground and would inspire young Deltans to pursue their ambitions in STEM and other fields.

“From Delta to the world, excellence knows no bounds,” the government said.

TVC NEWS

For advertisement placement, media coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn