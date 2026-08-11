Delta’s Peace, Economic Growth Enhanced By Security Collaboration — Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged the newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Major General Everest Okoro, to sustain proactive security measures and collaboration with other security agencies to protect lives, property and critical economic assets in the Niger Delta.

Oborevwori gave the charge on Tuesday when he received Okoro, who is also the Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, on a courtesy visit to Government House, Asaba.

The governor congratulated him on his appointment, describing 6 Division as a strategic operational formation with a critical role in maintaining peace and security across the region.

“I congratulate you on your new posting as the GOC 6 Division. This is a very strategic operational division. I pray for your guidance, wisdom and success during your time here,” Oborevwori said, assuring the Army chief of the continued support and cooperation of the Delta State Government.

He said the peace in Delta was largely the result of sustained collaboration between the state government and security agencies, stressing that the state’s strategic position as a major oil-producing state made its security crucial to Nigeria’s economic stability.

“Delta State is very, very key to the economy of Nigeria, and we rely on the security agencies to do their work because the peace we are enjoying today is the result of collaboration between the state and the security agencies,” he said.

Oborevwori commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their efforts in safeguarding the state, noting that his administration had continued to provide infrastructure and logistics to enhance their operational capacity.

He disclosed that the government recently constructed one-unit flats at the Amphibious Army Barracks in Agbor and had provided sustained logistical support to the 63 Brigade.

“This is just one of our initiatives among others to support the Nigerian Army. We assure you that we will continue to give you support and collaborate with the Nigerian Army for a safer and more prosperous region,” the governor said.

He stressed the strong link between security and economic development, noting that investments and businesses could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and stability.

“If this region is safe, the economy will go up. If there is unrest in this region, the economy will go down,” he said, urging the new GOC to be proactive and decisive in tackling criminal elements.

The governor, who recalled his previous involvement with the Presidential Amnesty Programme and his close working relationship with security agencies in the Niger Delta, said his relationship with the military remained cordial. “I want to assure you that we will continue to work together,” he added.

Earlier, Major General Okoro said the visit was part of his familiarisation tour of military formations and units under his command following his assumption of duty.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for what he described as purposeful leadership and strong support for Delta’s security architecture, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, welfare and economic development.

Okoro said Delta’s strategic location, oil and gas infrastructure, waterways and other critical national assets made the state important to Nigeria’s economic and energy security.

He said the protection of critical national assets and the security of states within the Division’s area of responsibility were therefore among his priorities.

He said credible intelligence, realistic training and close coordination among security agencies and other stakeholders were essential to effectively address security threats.

Okoro said his vision was to safeguard critical national assets, defeat threats within the Division’s area of responsibility and accomplish assigned missions through disciplined leadership, realistic training and seamless joint operations.

He commended the cordial relationship between the Delta Government and the Nigerian Army, particularly the 63 Brigade, and sought its sustenance.

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn