Oborevwori Felicitates  Amori At 74, Hails Contributions To Delta’s Development

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LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated his Chief Adviser, Chief (Dr.) Ighoyota Amori, on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary, describing him as a seasoned politician and committed public servant whose contributions to the state remain significant.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Saturday, praised Amori for his decades of service and steadfast commitment to the advancement of Delta State and the wellbeing of its people.

Oborevwori particularly acknowledged Amori’s leadership of the Delta Central 2023 (DC-23) political lobby group, noting that his experience, political sagacity and commitment to public service had continued to make him a valuable asset to the state.

He said the birth anniversary offered an opportunity to celebrate not only Amori’s longevity but also his enduring contributions to governance, politics and community development.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate with you, Chief Ighoyota Amori, on the occasion of your 74th birthday.

“Your years of dedicated service to God, Delta State and humanity are worthy of commendation. Your courage, consistency and commitment to the ideals of leadership and progress have remained remarkable.

“As you celebrate this milestone, I celebrate your invaluable contributions to our state and pray that God will continue to grant you good health, wisdom and strength to serve humanity,” the governor said.

The governor prayed God to bless Amori with many more years of good health, peace and fulfilment, while wishing him continued success in his endeavours.

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