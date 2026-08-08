Delta Online Publishers Forum  Celebrates Okies Victor Okpomo On Chieftaincy Conferment

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LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) warmly felicitates Okies Victor Okpomo on his official conferment and recognition as Chief Okakuro and Ufuoma of Oghara Kingdom.

The Forum considers the honour a significant recognition of Chief Okpomo’s contributions to his community and the confidence reposed in him by the traditional institution and people of Oghara Kingdom.

As he assumes these traditional responsibilities, DOPF believes that his experience, wisdom and commitment to community development will further strengthen his capacity to contribute to the peace, unity and progress of Oghara Kingdom.

The Forum also acknowledges the importance of traditional institutions in preserving the cultural heritage of communities and fostering unity, peace and development. It therefore encourages Chief Okpomo to continue to uphold the values and responsibilities that come with his new positions.

DOPF joins the people of Oghara Kingdom, family, friends and associates of Chief Okpomo in celebrating this milestone and wishes him wisdom, strength, good health and a successful tenure in his new roles.

Once again, congratulations to Chief Okakuro and Ufuoma of Oghara Kingdom.

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