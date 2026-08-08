Oborevwori Hails  Daniel Mayuku At 60

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LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated with the Chairman of the Delta State Security Trust Fund, Hon. Daniel Mayuku, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described Mayuku as a man of prodigious intellect whose career in law, legislation, public service and community development had reflected remarkable capacity, versatility and commitment to the advancement of Delta State.

The Governor said Mayuku had distinguished himself over the years through his proficiency in legal practice, lawmaking and legislative advocacy, as well as his efforts towards fostering unity and building bridges across ethnic and tribal divides.

Oborevwori recalled that Mayuku had served as Executive Director, Projects, at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), where he contributed to the implementation of development projects in oil-producing communities.

As a member representing Warri South-West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mayuku served in several key capacities, including Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Chairman of the Finance and Appropriation Committee and Chairman of the Education Committee, among others.

Governor Oborevwori commended Mayuku for his years of dedicated service and contributions to governance, particularly his commitment to legislative development, public administration and the advancement of society.

He prayed God to grant the former legislator continued good health, wisdom and strength to enable him make greater contributions to the peace, security and development of Delta State and Nigeria.

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