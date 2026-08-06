OYOVBAIRE PUBLIC LECTURE: Oborevwori Calls For Visionary Leadership To Deepen Democracy

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LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has stressed the need for visionary, competent and selfless leadership to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, saying that strong institutions can only thrive when guided by leaders of integrity, character and patriotism.

The governor stated this on Thursday at the inaugural Professor Sam Oyovbaire Public Service Lecture held at the main auditorium of Southern Delta University, Orerokpe Campus, where he paid glowing tribute to the renowned political scientist and former Minister of Information for his outstanding contributions to scholarship and national development.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Nyerhovwo Tonukari, Governor Oborevwori described the institution of the annual lecture series as a fitting recognition of Professor Oyovbaire’s enduring legacy in academia and public service.

He said: “I congratulate Southern Delta University for instituting this lecture series to celebrate a man whose scholarship and public service have enriched our democratic journey.”

He noted that Professor Oyovbaire had distinguished himself through intellectual excellence, integrity and an unwavering commitment to nation-building, adding that his works had deepened national understanding of democracy, governance and federalism while inspiring generations of scholars and public servants.

Oborevwori described the lecture theme, “Federal Statecraft without Crafters: The Nigerian Predicament,” as timely and thought-provoking, saying it underscored the critical role of leadership in the success of democratic institutions.

According to him, no system of government can succeed without capable and visionary leaders who are committed to the common good of the people.

“Strong institutions are important, but they can only flourish when guided by men and women of character, competence and patriotism,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to good governance, inclusive development and policies aimed at improving the welfare of Deltans through the implementation of the M.O.R.E. Agenda.

He said the state government had continued to demonstrate that purposeful leadership, prudent management of public resources and effective collaboration remained essential ingredients for sustainable development and meaningful progress.

Oborevwori also urged participants at the lecture to engage actively in the discussions and translate the ideas generated into practical solutions capable of strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and advancing national development.

He congratulated Professor Oyovbaire for the honour bestowed on him and commended the management of Southern Delta University for establishing the lecture series, describing it as a laudable initiative that would promote intellectual discourse and contribute to the country’s democratic development.

The event was attended by some members of the Delta State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, Vice Chancellor of Southern Delta University, Professor Sunny Awhefeada, senior government officials, academics, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other distinguished guests.

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