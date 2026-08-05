Delta Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On  Ughelli Pastor

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LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta state police command has foiled alleged in Ughelli. The police while acting on credible intelligence, foiled a planned kidnapping following information that Jeremiah Kwane (26) had allegedly attempted to recruit an individual into a kidnapping syndicate with a view to abducting a pastor and retired school principal in Ughelli.

The intelligence was immediately acted upon, leading to the arrest of the suspect at his duty post in Ughelli. A search conducted during the operation led to the recovery of one single-barrel gun and two live cartridges. The suspect is undergoing further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi reaffirmed the command’s resolve to relentlessly pursue kidnappers, armed robbers and other violent criminals, while urging residents to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information to enhance the safety and security of all.

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