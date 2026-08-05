Economic Summit: Brazil, Malaysia Investors Indicate Interest  To Invest In Delta  State

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LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTDAY)-The Delta State Government’s drive to attract foreign direct investment received a major boost on Wednesday as investors from Brazil, Malaysia and the United States expressed strong interest in investing in the state’s agriculture, energy and industrial sectors following an inspection tour of key investment sites across the state.

The investors, who participated in the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit, visited the Kwale Special Economic Zone, where they were conducted round the facilities of Kwale Gas Gathering Hub and Phoenix Company.

The team also visited Skyward Resources Group in Oleh and Uzezi Farms in Oyede, where they commended the state’s investment-friendly environment and pledged to explore strategic partnerships.

Leader of the Brazilian agribusiness delegation, Roberto Fonseca, described the Kwale Special Economic Zone as a well-conceived initiative capable of attracting global investors and boosting Nigeria’s industrialisation.

Fonseca said the delegation had monitored developments at the economic zone for some time before they decided to visit, adding that the project reflected the Delta State Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment.

He disclosed that the Brazilian group was considering investments in gas-fired power generation and a cassava processing plant through a joint venture arrangement, noting that Kwale’s strategic location made it an ideal destination for such projects.

“We have been studying the Kwale Special Economic Zone with great interest because we believe it is a very wise decision by the Delta State Government. We are planning investments in natural gas power generation and cassava processing, and I believe the Brazilian flag will soon stand alongside the Nigerian flag here in a fruitful partnership,” he said.

During a visit to Skyward Resources Group and Uzezi Farms, Fonseca praised the modern agricultural facilities, describing them as evidence that Nigeria possesses the capacity to strengthen food production and achieve food security.

He said Brazil, regarded as one of the world’s leading agribusiness nations, was prepared to invest in ranching, beef processing and partner Nigeria through technology transfer and innovation to improve agricultural productivity.

“Food security remains one of Nigeria’s biggest challenges, and Brazil is ready to contribute by bringing technology, expertise and investment. We are committed to partnering Nigeria to build a stronger agricultural sector,” he stated.

Also speaking, Malaysian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Aiyub Omar, said Malaysia was exploring investment opportunities in Delta State’s agricultural sector, particularly oil palm development.

The envoy noted that he attended the summit alongside representatives of Malaysian agribusiness firms with extensive experience in large-scale plantation management, including operators managing over 12,000 hectares of oil palm in Nigeria.

He said discussions had already commenced with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on possible collaboration to develop Delta’s oil palm industry, expressing confidence that Malaysia’s expertise could support the state’s agricultural transformation.

Founder of Agrinexus, Dr. Shermal Perera, said his organisation was already working in Nigeria and had begun collaborating with local partners in Delta State.

Perera disclosed that Agrinexus serves as technical partner to JB Farms, one of Nigeria’s leading oil palm companies, while also supporting DELCOM on a proposed smallholder oil palm development programme.

He added that the company had brought an American investor to explore investment opportunities in Delta, stressing that international interest in the state was already translating into concrete business engagements.

Speaking during the tour, Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, who led the delegation, said the state deliberately combined investment discussions with field visits to existing businesses to demonstrate that Delta was genuinely prepared for investment.

According to him, the inspection tour was designed to convince prospective investors that beyond presentations at the summit, the state already possesses thriving private sector investments ready for expansion through international partnerships.

“What we are looking for is partnership, technology and expertise. We want investors to see that Delta means business. We have indigenous entrepreneurs who are here to stay and are ready to partner with investors from across the world. We want you to have confidence that your investments will be safe in Delta State,” Onyeme said.

Managing Director of Skyward Resources Group, Chief Eta Enahoro, said his agricultural enterprise had been developed with significant Brazilian technical support, noting that the company’s greenhouse facilities, poultry operations and feed mill were built using Brazilian expertise.

He revealed that the farm currently operates 42 greenhouse units and a poultry facility with a capacity exceeding 30,000 birds, while calling on foreign investors to partner the company in expanding its operations.

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