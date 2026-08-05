Three Suspected Armed Robbers Intercepted While Transporting Arms, Ammunition To Hideout

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LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives of Ebrumede Division on intensive stop-and-search duty along Garki-Uti Road, Effurun, intercepted three suspected armed robbers.

During the operation, Benjamin Haruna (28) was arrested, while two other suspects identified as Omelo and Alabanco escaped on a motorcycle.

A search of a bag in the possession of the suspects led to the recovery of two locally made double-barrel guns, eleven live cartridges, one expended cartridge, one axe, two Android phones, two power banks, two wristwatches, one lighter, and one camouflage military polo.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe said preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects were transporting the exhibits to their hideout along Sapele Road.

He maintained that the arrested suspect remains in custody, while a coordinated manhunt is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi reaffirmed the command’s resolve to relentlessly pursue kidnappers, armed robbers and other violent criminals, while urging residents to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information to enhance the safety and security of all.

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