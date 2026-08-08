Delta Governor Celebrates APC National  Chairman Yilwatda At 58

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LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on the occasion of his 58th birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori in a goodwill message issued in Asaba on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Yilwatda as a distinguished scholar, conscientious public servant and an unswerving democrat whose life has been defined by service and commitment to the nation.

Oborevwori congratulated the APC national chairman for attaining the milestone, saying his years of scholarship, public service and political engagement had contributed significantly to the development of the country.

The Governor said: “I felicitate with you, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, on the occasion of your 58th birth anniversary.

“As a distinguished scholar, conscientious public servant and unswerving democrat, you have continued to make your mark in the service of our dear country.

“On this special occasion, I join your family, friends, associates and members of the APC in celebrating you and wishing you many more years of impactful service.”

The Governor prayed God to grant the APC national chairman long life, sound health, wisdom and continued strength to discharge the responsibilities of his office.

He also wished Yilwatda continued divine blessings and protection, expressing optimism that the celebrant would have many more years to contribute to national development.

“May your days be long, and may God’s blessings and protection continually abide with you. Congratulations,” Oborevwori added.

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