Eto’o, Okocha, Kanu, Diouf, Others For Warri Coronation Novelty Match

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The ancient city of Warri in Delta State will witness a gathering of African football legends on August 22 as former stars, including Samuel Eto’o, Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, and Nwankwo Kanu, are expected to meet for a novelty football match.

Equally expected at the high-profile encounter are former Nigeria international Obafemi Martins and Senegalese football icon El Hadji Diouf, alongside other celebrated African soccer legends and indigenous talents.

The novelty match is said to be part of the activities lined up to commemorate the fifth coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri.

The event is expected to combine football, royalty and culture in a celebration of the monarch’s reign, which has been associated with efforts to promote unity, cultural pride and development across the Warri Kingdom.

Sources close to the organisers said the novelty game would bring together former African football stars and talented indigenous players in an encounter designed not only to entertain but also to celebrate excellence, heritage and sportsmanship.

The arrival of the football icons is expected to generate excitement among fans in Delta State, particularly those who watched the players make their marks on the international stage.

Eto’o, a four-time African Footballer of the Year, enjoyed a decorated career with clubs including Barcelona and Inter Milan, while Okocha and Kanu remain among Nigeria’s most celebrated football exports.

Diouf, a two-time African Footballer of the Year, was a key figure in Senegal’s golden generation, while Martins earned international recognition for his pace and goal scoring exploits.

Beyond the glamour of the encounter, organisers said the match would provide an opportunity to inspire young footballers in the Niger Delta region by promoting discipline, dedication and hard work as essential ingredients for sporting success.

With preparations gathering momentum, Warri is bracing for a memorable sporting and cultural celebration as the ancient kingdom marks another milestone in the reign of the Olu.

The encounter is expected to be one of the major attractions of the fifth coronation anniversary celebrations, with football serving as a bridge between royalty, culture and the people.

The Nation

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn