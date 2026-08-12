Delta Gov. Reaffirms Commitment To Media Partnership, Presents 18-Seater Bus To Delta NUJ

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LAGOS AUGUST 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has presented a brand-new 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, to enhance the mobility and operational capacity of journalists in the state.

The vehicle was formally presented to the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, on behalf of the governor by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba.

Ahon said the gesture underscored the enduring relationship between the state government and the media, noting that journalists played a critical role in public enlightenment, accountability and the promotion of development.

Presenting the vehicle, Ahon said the bus was provided for the use of the union and journalists across the state, saying it would facilitate their movement in the course of their assignments.

He said the intervention reflected Governor Oborevwori’s recognition of the media as an important partner in the development process.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, I have the honour of presenting this brand-new bus to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Delta State Council, for the use of the union and journalists across the state,” Ahon said.

He expressed confidence that the gesture would further strengthen the existing relationship between the government and the NUJ and create opportunities for deeper collaboration in the interest of the state and its people.

Receiving the vehicle, Oyowe thanked the governor for the intervention, describing it as evidence of a leadership that not only makes promises but also backs them with concrete action.

He said the bus would significantly improve the ability of journalists to carry out their professional responsibilities, adding that the NUJ appreciated the support of the Oborevwori administration.

“We want to say a very big thank you to His Excellency for this gesture. We do not take it for granted. This is yet another demonstration of a leadership that understands the needs of institutions and professionals who contribute to the development of the state,” Oyowe said.

The NUJ chairman also commended Ahon, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, and Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, for their contributions to the actualisation of the intervention.

Oyowe further commended the governor for the ongoing provision of solar power for the NUJ Secretariat in Asaba.

“We believe that His Excellency’s administration is still unfolding. The developmental strides of this administration are still unfolding, and at the end of the day, there will be remarkable and spectacular achievements to speak about across Delta State,” he said.

Oyowe urged the governor to remain focused on his development agenda and assured him of the NUJ’s appreciation of his administration’s support for the media and its commitment to the progress of Delta State.

He also prayed for continued wisdom, strength and success for the governor, expressing the hope that his tenure would leave a lasting legacy of development.

“At the end of his tenure, we want to be able to say, with pride, that there was a Governor who truly cherished the people of Delta State and worked tirelessly for their progress,” Oyowe said.

The presentation further highlights the importance of sustained media-government engagement in promoting effective public communication, transparency and professional coverage of government policies and development programmes.

Independent

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