Delta: Organiser Of  NDC 10,000-Man March In Ughelli Accuses LGA Boss Of  Sealing His Property

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LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ambassador Tobore Alex Agbah, organiser of the 10,000-man march for the National Democratic Congress, NDC, in Ughelli, Delta State, has alleged that the Ughelli North Local Government Council Chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, sealed his property following the political rally.

Agbah, who disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard on Sunday, alleged that the action was politically motivated and linked to his role in organising the NDC awareness march held on Saturday.

He said the march, organised by his group, Team Agbah, was aimed at sensitising residents and mobilising support for the NDC and its aspirants.

According to him, the march attracted a huge turnout, which he described as an “organic” mobilisation.

Agbah said he was informed by his wife during the march that officials were coming to inspect his property and possibly demolish it.

He said: “While we were on the march, my wife called me that they were coming to see my property and demolish it. We thought it was a joke.

“But this afternoon, as I was coming from church, before I could get to my house, they called me that the local government chairman had sealed my property.”

Asked whether he was aware of any breach of law that could have led to the sealing, Agbah attributed the action to his political activities.

He said: “The reason is the 10,000-man march against APC. It is political.

“There was no notice. The property has been there for decades. All the local government chairmen who have come and gone have met the property there without any issue.

“Yesterday was Saturday and we did the march. Today, Sunday, they brought a notice and sealed the place.”

Agbah further alleged that the council chairman had threatened to frustrate him because of his political activities.

He appealed to the Federal Government and relevant authorities to intervene, saying political differences should not result in victimisation.

“I am calling on the Federal Government to call the local government chairman to desist from politics of bitterness.

“Politics is not a game of enmity; it is a game of interest. We are not doing politics to hurt ourselves.

“I have known him before now. We have been in the same political struggle before. So why is it that because I am in NDC, he is trying to frustrate me?

“He told my wife openly that I am fighting this party and that, as a result, he would make sure they frustrate me.

“I don’t deserve such treatment just because I led a 10,000-man march for NDC.”

However, reacting to the allegation, Egbo said the property was sealed because it was allegedly built under a high-tension electricity line and that the action had nothing to do with Agbah’s political affiliation.

The council chairman said his officials had written to Agbah several times over the alleged violation of environmental regulations, but that he failed to comply.

Egbo said the council had, since he assumed office, carried out more than 30 demolitions involving structures allegedly obstructing waterways or built under high-tension lines.

He said: “The particular sealed property was built under high-tension wire. As a matter of fact, my officials told me that they have written to him several times, but he refused to obey simple environmental regulations.

“Since I took office, we have carried out over 30 demolitions from those who block waterways and those who build under high tension, like this particular illegal structure.

“Let me reiterate that being in opposition does not make you above the law. Let your man bring his approval for the illegal structure.”

On allegations that the action was connected to the NDC march, Egbo dismissed the claim, insisting that the enforcement was based on alleged regulatory violations.

He also accused Agbah of branding a vehicle without paying the prescribed mobile advertising fee.

Egbo said: “On the branded bus, he branded the vehicle without paying for mobile advert. By the grace of God, I am the Chairman of the Governing Board of Delta State Advertising Agency, DESSAA.”

He warned that the council would enforce the law if Agbah failed to produce approval for the structure or pay the prescribed advertising fees.

“If he fails to bring the approval for the illegal structure or fails to pay the prescribed fees, the law will take its course and heaven will not fall,” Egbo added.

Vanguard also checked photographs and videos posted on social media purportedly showing the sealing of the property.

Vanguard

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