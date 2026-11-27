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By Agboje Chuks

LAGOS NOVEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A community leader and public affairs analyst, Comrade Aigbe David, has endorsed Mrs. Ogor Tony-Obuh widow of the late Anthony Chuks Obuh describing her as the “Esther of our time”

Comrade Aigbe David hinted that Mrs Ogor Tony-Obuh was the ideal candidate for the Ika South House of Assembly Constituency

Speaking from Abavo, Aigbe stated that residents of the community have grown weary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and are fully mobilized to support and vote for Mrs. Tony-Obuh.

Addressing Nigeria’s current economic crunch, Aigbe argued that widespread poverty was one of the sufficient reasons for the people of Ika South to vote out the ruling party at all levels.

He specifically criticized the borrowing habits of President Bola Tinubu’s administration following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“Why did he remove the fuel subsidy and still borrow more than previous administrations put together?” Aigbe questioned, arguing that the subsidy removal should have eliminated the need for excessive loans.

Aigbe further lamented that poor leadership and political “godfatherism” remain the primary obstacles to the development of Ika South.

He alleged that all candidates representing the ruling party in the Ika Federal Constituency are backed by a political godfather who would hinder free-flowing development in the area.

Comrade Aigbe David commended Mrs. Tony-Obuh for having the courage to challenge the status quo, noting that her candidacy is driven by a desire to serve the public rather than a political sponsor.

Calling on all indigenes of Ika South to rally behind her, Aigbe expressed confidence in her leadership style.

“Mrs. Ogor Tony-Obuh will run an open-door policy and will be the sound and influential voice the people of Ika South need,” he added.

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