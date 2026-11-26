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LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (InterSociety) and its international partners have called for 721 senior electoral and judicial officials, alongside 13 state governors, to be placed under international scrutiny ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Politics Nigeria reports that the group said the proposed monitoring was aimed at safeguarding the credibility of the elections, expressing concerns over the potential conduct of political officeholders, electoral administrators and judicial authorities before, during and after the polls.

In a joint statement and international petition signed by InterSociety head, Emeka Umeagbalasi; American democracy and human rights campaigner, Engineer John Gregg; and US-based physicist and president of the Ekwenche Research Institute, Prof. Justin Akujieze, the organisations identified governors of Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Edo, Benue, Ekiti, Lagos, Kaduna and Kano states for international monitoring.

They also called for scrutiny of three serving ministers overseeing the Federal Capital Territory, Works and Aviation.

The request was contained in a special joint statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as part of a petition submitted to 50 international authorities and individuals representing 34 democratic countries and inter-governmental institutions.

The petition seeks international monitoring of Nigeria’s January 16, 2027 presidential election and other electoral contests.

According to InterSociety, the proposed watchlist includes 239 senior officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and 482 judicial officers, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Supreme Court justices, the President of the Court of Appeal and officers expected to adjudicate post-election disputes.

The 239 INEC officials identified by the group include the commission’s chairman, the National Director of Information and Communication Technology/Voter Registration (ICT/VR), his deputy, 74 heads and deputy heads of ICT/VR in the states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as administrative officers and national and state directors overseeing operations and procurement.

This was as the group said the officials occupy strategic positions in election administration, particularly in technology, voter registration, logistics and procurement.

On the judiciary, the proposed list comprises the Chief Justice of Nigeria and 20 other Supreme Court justices, the President of the Court of Appeal and more than 80 other justices of the appellate court.

The remaining 375 judicial officers, according to the statement, were inaugurated by the President of the Court of Appeal on November 9, 2026, to handle election petitions arising from the 2027 general elections. They comprise 138 returning members and 237 newly nominated officers.

InterSociety said the inclusion of the judicial officers was intended to subject proceedings and rulings on electoral disputes to international scrutiny.

“Their being requested for International Watch List, is to put their electoral court proceedings and outcomes under serious scrutiny,” the organisation said.

It argued that the proposed monitoring was necessary to avoid what it described as a repeat of the “circumstances surrounding Nigeria’s widely condemned 2023 alleged armada of electoral fraud and their alleged judicial cementation.”

The organisation named the 2027 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the Presidential Election Appellate Tribunal and the Supreme Court as judicial institutions whose proceedings and decisions should be closely monitored.

InterSociety further said the electoral and judicial officials were being considered for the watchlist based on what it described as circumstantial suspicion of possible involvement in undemocratic conduct before, during and after Election Day.

It stated that the basis for monitoring the officials differed from that of political officeholders, adding that its concerns centred on the possibility of electoral manipulation and irregularities at various stages of the electoral process.

The group described the neutrality and integrity of election administrators and judicial officers as critical to the credibility of the 2027 polls, arguing that the responsibility of protecting voters’ democratic rights extends beyond political parties and candidates.

It said the petition was part of efforts to ensure that electoral processes and the adjudication of disputes do not compromise the rights of Nigerians to freely determine their leaders.

PoliticsGovernance

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