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LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A judgment that removes a candidate and erases choice of thousands cannot rest on assumptions. It must rest on Fact, Law, Logic, Documentation presented before court and given proper judicial consideration.

FACT — WHERE IS REGISTER?*

Core finding was allegedly not in the membership register submitted at least 21 days before primaries.But the party and electoral body produced documents showing the name was in the register submitted. Only one register. No two competing registers. The electoral body acknowledged receipt and issued certified copies bearing the name.

If register was before trial court, and both party and electoral body confirmed name appeared in it — on what basis was contrary finding made?

The court cannot ignore documentary evidence and substitute speculation. Silence on key documents is not judgment. It is evasion.

LAW — WHERE IS LOCUS STANDI?

Plaintiff allegedly did not obtain nomination forms required, was not cleared by party to contest, and name did not appear among participants in the electoral body’s official monitoring report on primary.

If man did not participate in primary, by what law does he have standing to challenge outcome?

And he did not even ask the court to declare him a winner or award ticket. He only sought to invalidate another’s nomination without seeking a ticket for himself.

Is this genuine dispute by aspirants, or suits designed only to destroy candidacy and leave the whole district without a candidate? The Court of Appeal must answer with law. Locus standi is the foundation of jurisdiction. Without it, the court has no business entertaining the suit.

LOGIC — WHERE IS CONSISTENCY?

How can the electoral body confirm the name is in the register, yet the court finds the name is not in the register — based on the same register?

How can attempts to persuade the electoral body to remove the name fail because the body confirmed the name was there — yet the court later reaches the opposite conclusion?

This is not logic. This is a contradiction. Contradiction cannot be the foundation of justice.

DOCUMENTATION — WHERE IS PROPER JUDICIAL CONSIDERATION?*

Proper consideration means: Every exhibit examined. Every certified copy weighed. Every admission by the electoral body is considered. Every conflict is resolved with reasons. Every issue on standing decided with authority.

If documentation was presented and not properly considered, judgment cannot stand. Appeal exists to correct serious errors.

Respect for the judiciary does not mean agreement with every decision. Respect means using lawful rights of appeal. That is being done now.

APPEAL COURT MUST:

Call for the register itself and inspect page by page. Examine certified copies. Determine standing on law and evidence. Determine whether the trial court gave proper consideration to all documentary evidence. Give clear, reasoned answers people can read.

If evidence shows the name was there, judgment must fall. If the plaintiff had no standing, judgment must fall. If evidence shows otherwise after full scrutiny, let law take course. But no shortcut. No silence on documents. No avoidance of hard questions.

Those celebrating as end should exercise patience. This is trial court judgment. Appellate review remains. The process has not run the course.

FACT over rumour. LAW over sentiment. LOGIC over contradiction. DOCUMENTATION over assumption.

A candidate cannot be removed by judgment that defies documents before court. People’s choice cannot be erased without proper judicial consideration.

Let Appeal Court speak. With facts. With law. With logic. With documents.

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