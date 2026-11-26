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LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It is with profound pain, grief and a heavy heart that I write over the reported killings in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State , my local government .I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. No parent deserves to bury a child on account of political differences, and no Nigerian should lose his or her life for exercising the constitutional right to support a political party or candidate of their choice.

Politics should be a contest of ideas, not a contest of violence, intimidation and bloodshed.

I condemn these killings in the strongest possible terms and call on the Inspector-General of Police and the Delta State Government to ensure a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident, with a view to bringing all those responsible to justice, irrespective of their political affiliation, social status or connections.

We cannot afford to condone, encourage or normalise a culture of political violence in Ughelli, Delta State or anywhere in Nigeria.

No political ambition is worth the blood of any human being. Elections will come and go, politicians will come and go, but the pain inflicted upon the bereaved families may remain with them forever.

As we approach the 2027 general elections, political tolerance, peaceful coexistence and respect for the democratic rights of every citizen must prevail.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace, may the injured recover, and may our ancestors and ?gh?n? Osonobrughw? grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear their irreparable losses.

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