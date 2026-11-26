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LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated a former governorship candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, on his 69th birth anniversary, describing him as an accomplished professional and politician whose contributions to the development of Delta State and Nigeria remain significant.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor praised Emerhor for his outstanding record in business, finance and politics, noting that his achievements had earned him recognition beyond Delta State.

Oborevwori described the Evwreni-born politician as an accomplished accountant, turnaround expert and venture capitalist whose leadership experience in the banking and financial services sector had left an enduring mark.

The Governor commended Emerhor for his political contributions and commitment to democratic development, noting that he has continued to demonstrate commitment to the growth of the APC through his contributions to the party and mobilisation, particularly in Ughelli North and Delta Central Senatorial District.

“Your passion for service, philanthropy and community development remains commendable,” the Governor said.

Oborevwori wished Emerhor good health, renewed strength and many more years of fulfilment, expressing confidence that he would continue to make valuable contributions to the progress of Delta State and Nigeria.

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