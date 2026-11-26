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LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Engr. Lucky Oyovwi, a former Delta State governorship candidate, has strongly condemned the recent killings in the state, particularly the tragic incident in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, and called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to take urgent steps to prevent further loss of lives.

Oyovwi called on the Governor to convene an emergency meeting with all local government chairmen across the state to caution them against actions, utterances or political practices capable of promoting intimidation, harassment and violence against citizens with opposing political views.

He emphasised that every citizen has the constitutional right to support any political party or candidate of their choice and must be allowed to exercise that right through peaceful political campaigns without fear of intimidation or violence.

He further noted that the 2027 general election is neither the first election Delta State will witness nor the last, adding that political differences should never become a justification for the loss of innocent lives.

“We must not kill our fellow Deltans simply because they hold different political opinions or support different candidates. Democracy thrives on freedom of choice, tolerance and peaceful engagement, not intimidation and violence,” he stated.

Oyovwi also urged Oborevwori not to allow the actions of overzealous political loyalists or local government chairmen to undermine his administration and tarnish the image of his government.

He maintained that Deltans regard the Governor as their brother and wish him well, adding that his administration should not be allowed to suffer reputational damage because of the reckless actions of individuals who may be pursuing narrow political interests.

He concluded by urging the Governor to demonstrate leadership by ensuring that all political parties and their supporters can freely exercise their democratic rights, while making the protection of lives and property the foremost priority of his administration.

He stated that no political ambition is worth the life of any Deltan.

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